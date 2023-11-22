Beldex Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $288.89 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.85 or 0.05561226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,584,942 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,844,942 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.