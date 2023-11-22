BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading 4.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.79. 127,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 989,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.