Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,150,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VO stock opened at $214.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average of $213.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.