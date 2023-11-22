Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,455,000 after purchasing an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after purchasing an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

