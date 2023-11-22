Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,909 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $17,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,343 shares of company stock worth $3,055,695. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.94 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.16.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

