Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 694,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.