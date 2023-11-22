Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

