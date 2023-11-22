Bitcoin Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $36,526.43 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $714.09 billion and $24.27 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.14 or 0.00600114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00125069 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,549,825 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

