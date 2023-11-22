BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.82 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $434.82 million and approximately $28.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002147 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001740 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002520 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $27,157,599.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

