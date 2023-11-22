Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 393.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.52. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $936,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,517,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,931,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

