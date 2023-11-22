Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.7% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after purchasing an additional 71,608 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.09. 762,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

