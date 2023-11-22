Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,009,000 after buying an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after acquiring an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,633 shares of company stock worth $1,384,881 over the last quarter. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.4 %

BPMC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.02. 48,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Further Reading

