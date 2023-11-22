BMO Capital Markets Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.74.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.27. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

