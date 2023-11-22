Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.