Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.83

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 502197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

