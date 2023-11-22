Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,807,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. 119,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

