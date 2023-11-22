Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,515 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for 0.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,163,000 after buying an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

BHF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 66,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,026. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

