Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $2,489,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 55,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 277,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 810,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 308,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

BMY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. 3,830,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738,584. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

