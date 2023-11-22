Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Increased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 804,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,307 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $38,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 46,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 96,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 70,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.