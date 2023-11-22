Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $977.44. 1,409,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,632. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $874.09 and a 200 day moving average of $845.55. The stock has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

