Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $37.32

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.32.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.50 to $36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 105.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,679,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.