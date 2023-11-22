Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $90.09

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

