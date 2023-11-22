Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price at $29.67

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp purchased 48,060 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 864,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.25) by $1.74. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

