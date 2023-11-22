Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $138.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.07. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

