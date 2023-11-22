Brokerages Set SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) PT at $20.21

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research firms have commented on S. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.28.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $65,623.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,131 shares of company stock worth $4,444,214 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 30.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

