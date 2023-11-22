Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT at $42.10

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after buying an additional 540,359 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.