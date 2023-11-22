Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Bruker has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

BRKR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 47.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

