Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Bruker has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Bruker Trading Up 5.4 %
BRKR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BRKR
Bruker Company Profile
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bruker
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.