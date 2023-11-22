Bruker Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Bruker has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Shares of BRKR opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.
Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
