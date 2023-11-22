Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Up 3.6%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 105,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 60,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.
