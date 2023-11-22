Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-3.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
BURL opened at $165.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
