Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Shares of CLDI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell capable of carrying an anti-tumor payload for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors.

