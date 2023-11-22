CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Financial Analysis

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaSys and MercadoLibre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 7.18 $482.00 million $19.54 76.53

Analyst Ratings

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CannaSys and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 2 9 0 2.82

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,643.21, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 7.47% 44.56% 6.66%

Summary

MercadoLibre beats CannaSys on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

