Cardano Trading Up 0.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and approximately $436.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.13 or 0.05532301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,288,447,570 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

