Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $372.67 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $372.67 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,176,272,899 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,826,594 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,175,261,327 with 11,475,873,130 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03256583 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,020,923.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

