Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.99 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $372.94 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,175,872,933 coins and its circulating supply is 11,476,449,603 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,175,261,327 with 11,475,873,130 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03256583 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,020,923.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

