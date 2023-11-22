Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 2.38% of Cass Information Systems worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

