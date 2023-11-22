Celer Network Market Cap Tops $105.99 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $105.99 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

