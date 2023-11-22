Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

