Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CENX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $744.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.63.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.