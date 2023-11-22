CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Cut to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.77.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.15. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$883.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

