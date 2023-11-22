CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $92.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 39.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,980,000 after acquiring an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

