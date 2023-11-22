CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $92.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries
CF Industries Price Performance
CF stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CF Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
