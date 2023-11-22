CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Shares of CF opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

