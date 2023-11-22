Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
