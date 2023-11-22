Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 37.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.