Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Nov 22nd, 2023

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 37.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

