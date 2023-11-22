Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 37.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of CSSEP opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.
About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
