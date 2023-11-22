Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,183.87

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,183.87 and last traded at $2,183.26, with a volume of 88241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,162.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,934.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,983.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

