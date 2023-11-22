Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,127,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,376 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Chubb worth $794,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.53. 60,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,036. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.03.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

