Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,589 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Citigroup worth $912,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 934,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,502,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

