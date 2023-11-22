Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 10.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

CFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 903,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

