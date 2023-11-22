Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.72.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.61 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.