Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 346,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,846,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SID. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1526 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 20.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.